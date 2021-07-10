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Hips Don't Lie: HHO "Browns Gas" report after 6 days of tablets
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901 views • July 10, 2021
I've been taking HydrOxy "Browns" gas tablets (aka HHO) for 6 days now and tracking any changes going on with my body. Results so far? My Hip and knee pain is mostly gone. This is the dull pain that has been there on my right side for years now and I feel like doing a little jogging, a lot of walking and overall moving around. I am also working on my HHO generator machine which will produce my own Browns gas on demand. With this machine, I will be able to not only "bubble" my own HHO water, I will also be able to breath my own HHO gas daily.
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What you need to know about Hydrogen yt video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cAgvBzjxG9E&;ab_channel=NaomiWhittel
The many benefits of hydrogen yt video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-feqBPdFL8&;t=1070s&ab_channel=BioresonanceTherapy
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide Below...
Free Ebooks Downloadable Links: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
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https://www.brighteon.com/1dac22c7-3ca8-48a1-be36-c6a42bd035ed
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
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