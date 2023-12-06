Create New Account
Zionism - The Secret Evidence Israel Tried to Bury - part 2 of 3 - Dec 3, 2023
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

I posted part 1 late today, will post part 3 next Sunday or Monday, when I think there will be a new one.  Here's part 1 if missed:  https://www.brighteon.com/2449e8de-e6f8-4892-a2e9-c36660703a29

I'm sharing this video from 'Rational Religion' on YouTube.

Genetics. History. Common Sense. Israel wants to delete them. Will you let them?

Part 2/3 of our analysis of the Israel/Palestine conflict...

0:00 - The Israel Paradox

07:59 - Israeli Founders Shocking Admission

17:35 - Israel Suppresses Genetic Evidence

22:02 - New Genetic Evidence


