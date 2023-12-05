Zionism - The Secret History Nobody's Talking About - part 1 of 3 - Nov 26, 2023

I'm sharing this video from 'Rational Religion' on YouTube. There are 3 parts first 2, I'm uploading today and maybe tonight or tomorrow for part 2. Part 3 should be available soon when created by Rational Religion.
Christian Zionism. Jewish Zionism. Islamic Eschatology. Discover the untold roots of the horrific conflict we see today.
Part 1 of 3 on the Israel/Palestine Conflict. Subscribe to catch the others!
0:00 - Introduction
5:31 - The Nakba
12:25 - The Immigration Paradox
19:12 - The Balfour Declaration
27:12 - Christian Zionism
34:13 - Israel in Prophecy
53:08 - The Real Target of Zionism
1:02:48 - The Return of the Messiah
