Zionism - The Secret History Nobody's Talking About - part 1 of 3 - Nov 26, 2023
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
I'm sharing this video from 'Rational Religion' on YouTube. There are 3 parts first 2, I'm uploading today and maybe tonight or tomorrow for part 2. Part 3 should be available soon when created by Rational Religion.

Christian Zionism. Jewish Zionism. Islamic Eschatology. Discover the untold roots of the horrific conflict we see today.

Part 1 of 3 on the Israel/Palestine Conflict. Subscribe to catch the others!

0:00 - Introduction

5:31 - The Nakba

12:25 - The Immigration Paradox

19:12 - The Balfour Declaration

27:12 - Christian Zionism

34:13 - Israel in Prophecy

53:08 - The Real Target of Zionism

1:02:48 - The Return of the Messiah


Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

