Murder of⚡️Russell "Texas" Bentley⚡️- Confirmed Basic Facts - with Russell's Smashed Phone, video from his wife, Lyudmila 💔

Short video of Russell's wife, Lyudmila showing Russell's phone. From what I understand she recovered it shortly after Russell did not return after heading toward smoke, then he left her there in mid town Donetsk to see if he could help someone if a fire?. She became worried when he didn't return. She went toward the area then too, found the phone and no sign of Russell... Cynthia. Text on this video explains that best: https://www.brighteon.com/87e56c6c-949f-4c45-8169-0f42287ecf8e
👁 Murder
of Russell "Texas" Bentley, basic facts:
🔹A
white Niva (car) stolen from near “Avtobaza” was found blown up
and burned out at the brick factory in the Petrovsky district of
Donetsk, almost at the front line. Inside were Russell's remains.
🔹The
body was incinerated. Collected fragments were taken from Donetsk
for DNA analysis.
🔹Two
separate criminal cases, the “disappearance” and the “murder”
cases, were combined into a single case and taken under the control
of the Main Military Investigative Authority of the Investigative
Committee of the Russian Federation due to the magnitude of the
public outcry. Donetsk tried to hush it up, but Moscow did not allow
it.
🔹He
was kidnapped by soldiers of the 5th (tank) brigade
(https://t.me/kpobede/445), the commander of which took the blame of
his subordinates.
🔹Russell's
wife took Russell's destroyed phone from the Niva at “Avtobaza”
on April 8, before it was stolen. The phone was restored on April 10
and transferred to the Investigative Committee on April 11. There
were no photos, videos or outgoing calls made after 16:15pm on April
8 found in the phone’s memory. Had it been the case, the phone
would have been kept as evidence.
This
is the end of my report on the facts. Personally, I will add that
the best memory of Russell would be the continuation of his work of
helping people, in whose memory he is still alive. As Texas himself
had repeatedly asked, he should be buried next to his close friend,
Donetsk bard Sergei Lysenko (https://t.me/TXDPR/12518) , who died in
the Northern Military District and was buried in the “Zakharchenko
square”. Eternal memory... and in songs too. It’s a pity that
they never had time to record “Heart” - don’t put off life
until tomorrow, because tomorrow it may no longer exist. Live. Take
action. Today, here and now.
Vlad
Filin, April 28, 2024
Also Adding:
Journalist Andrey Medvedev's commentary
(https://t.me/MedvedevVesti/17350) 20.04.2024
About
the death of Russell Bentley. My colleague is absolutely right.
Hiding that an American volunteer was killed only makes it worse
(https://t.me/Marinaslovo/8329).
1)
Russell Bentley came to Novorossiya in 2014. From the USA, changing
Texas to Donetsk. He chose to fight for the Russians of Donbass when
many a statesman in Russia could not yet decide what to do with
Donbass. He fought, he became a citizen of Russia, an Orthodox
Christian. To pretend that Russell Bentley was just walking down the
street, fell and died is disrespectful to his memory, fate and
choice.
2)
It's pointless to hide that Russell was killed. And it's the same as
covering up for murderers. In addition, Alexander Kofman [Chairman of
the Public Chamber of DPR] is right - these are huge reputational
losses (https://t.me/matanaliz_kofman/3515). This topic is already
being spun by our enemies. There is a veritable joyful frenzy in the
information waste bins that the Russians killed an American militia
member and are hiding it.
But
we live in a society where it is almost impossible to hide something.
The fact that Russell was detained by people in uniform, that he
disappeared somewhere for several days, and only later he was found
dead - it's not a secret to anyone. This was written both in TG and
the official media. Those who need, do know all the circumstances.
But I don't want to write about them. However, I will say this: it
would be better if these circumstances did not exist.
3)
Russell Bentley was a journalist. Yes, not a pro, yes, a stringer.
But he worked for the official Russian media. Therefore, the silence
of the Union of Journalists, which, in theory, should have indicated
its position, is strange.
You
must agree that the situation when a journalist disappears in Donetsk
and then is found murdered cannot remain without a reaction from the
community.
Nor,
equally without the reaction of the law enforcement agencies. Still,
as I far as I understand it, they are working.
But
in such a situation, publicity is important, and not even to the
journalists, not even to the family. This is extremely important for
the state. The truth is never easy.
But
it's much worse without the truth. Because, I repeat, we give our
enemies room to work. They will use it, for sure.
Whatever
we have not said, they will say it the way they see fit.
@BeornAndTheShieldmaiden
