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LUCINDA ADERN SAYS YOU CAN TRUST US, WE ARE THE GOVERNMENT, WE ONLY TELL THE TRUTH - JUST DAD (VIDEO)
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52 views • May 27, 2020
Prime Minister of New Zealand LUCINDA ADERN is "DEFINITELY" part of the Illuminati's New World Order Agenda. She is pushing for mandatory vaccines, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as the "Preferred Provider", and Agenda 21 & Agenda 2030. Once the Sheeple in NZ Wake Up, hopefully they will remove her & eliminate her for Crimes Against Humanity, and all the other politicians that are pushing the Illuminati's New World Order too. PM Adern also states "Trust Us, We Are The Government, and We Only Tell The Truth. The problem with that statement is TRUTHERS KNOW governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will. The Government can NEVER be the single source for Truth, because government has NEVER told the Truth in it's entire existence. This is part of Awakening 101. We also know that Mainstream Media News is FAKE, False Flag Events are Real, the COVID19 Plandemic is a False Flag Event, and the Illuminati's New World Order Agenda must fail if humans are ever to Live with Freedom & Thrive.
"How Can You Tell When a Politician Is Lying? Check to see if their lips are moving."
“In this present crisis, government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.” -- US President Ronald Reagan
The nine most terrifying words in the English language are, "I'm from the government and I'm here to help." -- US President Ronald Reagan
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
Just Dad on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKF-daDYGWY9q_3kmJbarZQ
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
"How Can You Tell When a Politician Is Lying? Check to see if their lips are moving."
“In this present crisis, government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.” -- US President Ronald Reagan
The nine most terrifying words in the English language are, "I'm from the government and I'm here to help." -- US President Ronald Reagan
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
Just Dad on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKF-daDYGWY9q_3kmJbarZQ
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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