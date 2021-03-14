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A coming covid COVID catastrophe
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984 views • March 14, 2021
The Highwire, March 11, 2021
World renown vaccine specialist, Geert Vanden Bossche, gave a groundbreaking interview this week risking his reputation and his career by bravely speaking out against administration of #Covid19 vaccines. In what may be one of the most important stories ever covered by The Highwire, the vaccine developer shared his extreme concerns about these vaccines in particular and why we may be on track to creating a global immunity catastrophe.
Mass vaccination in a pandemic - Benefits versus risks: Interview with Geert Vanden Bossche
https://www.brighteon.com/12e99806-8bbd-4be9-9dc8-13f918ffa79c
https://thehighwire.com/videos/a-coming-covid-catastrophe/
World renown vaccine specialist, Geert Vanden Bossche, gave a groundbreaking interview this week risking his reputation and his career by bravely speaking out against administration of #Covid19 vaccines. In what may be one of the most important stories ever covered by The Highwire, the vaccine developer shared his extreme concerns about these vaccines in particular and why we may be on track to creating a global immunity catastrophe.
Mass vaccination in a pandemic - Benefits versus risks: Interview with Geert Vanden Bossche
https://www.brighteon.com/12e99806-8bbd-4be9-9dc8-13f918ffa79c
https://thehighwire.com/videos/a-coming-covid-catastrophe/
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