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Mass vaccination in a pandemic - Benefits versus risks: Interview with Geert Vanden Bossche
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90 views • March 14, 2021
Vejon Health, March 6, 2021
Geert Vanden Bossche PhD, is an internationally recognised vaccine developer having worked as the head of the Vaccine Development Office at the German Centre for Infection Research.
Coordinated Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation's Ebola Vaccine Program and contributed to the implementation of an integrated vaccine work plan in collaboration with Global Health Partners (WHO, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, CDC, UNICEF), regulators (FDA) and vaccine manufacturers to enable timely deployment or stockpiling of Ebola vaccine candidates.
Highlighting the principle of using a prophylactic vaccine in the midst of a pandemic. Likely to create more more viral variants in the process.
Sharing his perspective on mass vaccination in COVID-19.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSxeKmlI8XLrI1eMaqqM-kg/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJZxiNxYLpc
Geert Vanden Bossche PhD, is an internationally recognised vaccine developer having worked as the head of the Vaccine Development Office at the German Centre for Infection Research.
Coordinated Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation's Ebola Vaccine Program and contributed to the implementation of an integrated vaccine work plan in collaboration with Global Health Partners (WHO, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, CDC, UNICEF), regulators (FDA) and vaccine manufacturers to enable timely deployment or stockpiling of Ebola vaccine candidates.
Highlighting the principle of using a prophylactic vaccine in the midst of a pandemic. Likely to create more more viral variants in the process.
Sharing his perspective on mass vaccination in COVID-19.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSxeKmlI8XLrI1eMaqqM-kg/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJZxiNxYLpc
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