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DJ RX - Dick Is A Killer | Music Video | 432hz [hd 720p]
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0 view • August 02, 2021
Song: Dick Is A Killer
Artist: DJ RX
Video: Captain Bootleg
Original Format: MP4 / 440hz
Current Format: MP4 / 432hz
License: Public Domain
Expansion from 360P Standard Definition to 720P High Definition by PSECmedia. Used by PSECmedia in musical intermission within long PSEC Episode.
Hashtags: #dickcheney #comedy #politics #djrx #georgewbush
Metatags Space Separated: dickcheney comedy politics djrx georgewbush
Metatags Comma Separated: dickcheney, comedy, politics, djrx, georgewbush
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9WlTk9NXrUQd/
On deviantART: https://www.deviantart.com/paradigm-shifting/art/DJRX-Dick-Is-A-Killer-823155297
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1051429850459824128?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/DJ-RX--Dick-Is-A-Killer--hd-720p-:9?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vkno1s-dj-rx-dick-is-a-killer-music-video-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/MSx2Df9
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/87062d8a-96d4-44b5-92e3-286136f36237
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/Ci2PdgGyL9hVZrk
On Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/index?v=2a7b95d598a183376d9543fb4cc4db3e9e4f405129c6aab4ac01220c91842ed2&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/34148_song-dick-is-a-killer-artist-dj-rx-video-captain-bootleg-original-format-mp4-440.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
Artist: DJ RX
Video: Captain Bootleg
Original Format: MP4 / 440hz
Current Format: MP4 / 432hz
License: Public Domain
Expansion from 360P Standard Definition to 720P High Definition by PSECmedia. Used by PSECmedia in musical intermission within long PSEC Episode.
Hashtags: #dickcheney #comedy #politics #djrx #georgewbush
Metatags Space Separated: dickcheney comedy politics djrx georgewbush
Metatags Comma Separated: dickcheney, comedy, politics, djrx, georgewbush
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9WlTk9NXrUQd/
On deviantART: https://www.deviantart.com/paradigm-shifting/art/DJRX-Dick-Is-A-Killer-823155297
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1051429850459824128?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/DJ-RX--Dick-Is-A-Killer--hd-720p-:9?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vkno1s-dj-rx-dick-is-a-killer-music-video-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/MSx2Df9
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/87062d8a-96d4-44b5-92e3-286136f36237
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/Ci2PdgGyL9hVZrk
On Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/index?v=2a7b95d598a183376d9543fb4cc4db3e9e4f405129c6aab4ac01220c91842ed2&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/34148_song-dick-is-a-killer-artist-dj-rx-video-captain-bootleg-original-format-mp4-440.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
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