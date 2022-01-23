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PSEC - 2022 - The Genders Have Been Weaponized & It Needs To STOP | 432hz [hd 720p]
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30 views • January 23, 2022
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - The Genders Have Been Weaponized & It Needs To STOP" -- in the original conversation between Katerina Marie Edwards and her friend Evelyn, there were many other topics discussed. This video takes only the parts from that conversation which are directed at healing the genders that have been weaponized against each other. They cover points such as societal brainwashing and stereotypes, the toxicity of feminism & identity politics, the importance of taking personal responsibility in your own life, the worthiness of both genders, the mutual respect both genders deserve and that when you become a better quality person, other people who are of better quality start to notice you, while those who might have caused you trouble become disinterested in you and / or intimidated by you. We all have a voice and when we choose to use that voice, and we use it wisely -- we can inspire many others to do the same. You'll have your haters and your supporters, but you'll make a difference in the lives of others.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Katerina Marie Edwards, Evelyn, Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Tom MacDonald, StrongAndFreeCanada.org
Hashtags: #genders #psychology #greatreset #psyop #society
Metatags Space Separated: genders psychology greatreset psyop society
Metatags Comma Separated: genders, psychology, greatreset, psyop, society
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/LRdBFpl8lXWN/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---The-Genders-Have-Been-Weaponized---It-Needs-To-STOP---432hz--hd-720p-:4?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vt58wi-psec-2022-the-genders-have-been-weaponized-and-it-needs-to-stop-432hz-hd-72.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/VOoVz2F
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/86979e86-818e-4b17-8852-3c81fffb2d38
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/FsXnm5WN1FFIyLw
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=1ba50ab9542be5e1161b5505497f71104bd9d6726e54a89c027717e59a8e3bf0&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
The original uncut full length conversation can be watched here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CY5rrR3FMvX/
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Katerina Marie Edwards, Evelyn, Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Tom MacDonald, StrongAndFreeCanada.org
Hashtags: #genders #psychology #greatreset #psyop #society
Metatags Space Separated: genders psychology greatreset psyop society
Metatags Comma Separated: genders, psychology, greatreset, psyop, society
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/LRdBFpl8lXWN/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---The-Genders-Have-Been-Weaponized---It-Needs-To-STOP---432hz--hd-720p-:4?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vt58wi-psec-2022-the-genders-have-been-weaponized-and-it-needs-to-stop-432hz-hd-72.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/VOoVz2F
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/86979e86-818e-4b17-8852-3c81fffb2d38
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/FsXnm5WN1FFIyLw
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=1ba50ab9542be5e1161b5505497f71104bd9d6726e54a89c027717e59a8e3bf0&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
The original uncut full length conversation can be watched here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CY5rrR3FMvX/
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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