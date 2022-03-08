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Ya no tienes derechos humans -- You no longer have human rights.....Russian Hacker, Carrie Madej, Boris Johnson, Klaus Schwav .....y mas
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133 views • March 08, 2022
Important info below -- Informacion Importante
Monsanto sued small famers to protect seed patents, report says
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2013/feb/12/monsanto-sues-farmers-seed-patents
Monsanto vs.U.S. Farmers
https://www.centerforfoodsafety.org/files/cfsmonsantovsfarmerreport11305.pdf
Monsanto can sue farmers when GMO contamination goes over one percent of their crop
https://greenamerica.org/blog/monsanto-can-sue-farmers-when-gmo-contamination-goes-over-one-percent-their-crop
‘Ley Monsanto’ pone en juego patentes agrícolas en Chile
https://www.scidev.net/america-latina/news/farmers-rights-at-stake-in-chile-s-monsanto-law-bill-2/
Propiedad intelectual y acumulación capitalista
http://www.scielo.edu.uy/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&;pid=S0797-55382015000100003
La foto es exactamente igual que la patente hecha para la marca de la bestia
Recuerde el diagrama de patente-usando la persona y su teléfono celular escaneándose a sí mismos (sensor)
https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2020060606A1/en?oq=WO2020060606A1++
MARCA DE LA BESTIA - MARK OF THE BEAST MIRA! - WATCH!
https://www.brighteon.com/c2137959-32f0-4cc9-9936-3d7709f9a9ab
-----------------------------------------
Vacunad@s identificados x bluetooth en pleno vuelo (puedes ver en tu celular)
Vaccinated identified by bluetooth in airplane flight
https://www.brighteon.com/2f0fd31f-b6cf-4142-8b26-7e093d83c7cf
EXPLICACION PATENTE MONITORIZACIÓN EN VACUNAS
https://www.brighteon.com/f963fd25-8563-46c3-96f8-ccfc69f22faa
TRANSHUMANISMO- SENSORES DE GRAFENO Y CUARTA REVOLUCIÓN INDUSTRIAL
TRANSHUMANISM- GRAPHENE SENSORS AND THE FOURTH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION
https://www.brighteon.com/47d9b31d-58d6-4034-b733-05f17f4e1c11
Libro de CUARTA REVOLUCIÓN INDUSTRIAL (gratis)
https://otrasvoceseneducacion.org/archivos/314121
The Book THE FOURTH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION (free)
https://booktree.ng/download-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-by-klaus-schwab/
New Supreme Court Decision Rules That cDNA Is Patentable What It Means for Research and Genetic Testing
https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/guest-blog/new-supreme-court-decision-rules-that-cdna-is-patentablewhat-it-means-for-research-and-genetic-testing/
Tribunal Supremo determinó que el ADN en su forma natural no puede ser patentado.
https://www.genome.gov/es/about-genomics/policy-issues/Intellectual-Property
Repercusiones del caso Myriad para la biotecnología
https://www.wipo.int/wipo_magazine/es/2013/04/article_0007.html
Revista de Bioética y Derecho
https://scielo.isciii.es/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&;pid=S1886-58872015000300006
U.S. top court bars patents on human genes unless synthetic
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-court-genes-idUSBRE95C0PW20130613
El ADN sintético se considera patentable por el Tribunal Supremo de EE.UU.
https://www.quimica.es/noticias/143726/el-adn-sinttico-se-considera-patentable-por-el-tribunal-supremo-de-ee-uu.html
Can genes be patented?
https://medlineplus.gov/genetics/understanding/testing/genepatents/
¿Se pueden patentar los genes?
https://medlineplus.gov/spanish/genetica/entender/pruebas/patentesdegenes/
Moderna, los creadores “del software de la vida”
https://www.contrareplica.mx/nota-Moderna-los-creadores-del-software-de-la-vida-202020545
Our mRNA Medicines – The ‘Software of Life’
https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-development
Qué es la cuarta revolución industrial
https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-37631834
What Is the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
https://www.salesforce.com/blog/what-is-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-4ir/
WO2020060606A1 Cryptocurrency system using body activity data
(Patente del Sistema criptomoneda)
https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2020060606A1/en?oq=WO2020060606A1++
WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM
https://www.weforum.org/
FORO DEL ECONOMICO MUNDIAL
https://es.weforum.org/
Internet of things – Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internet_of_things
Internet de las cosas
https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internet_de_las_cosas
Alexa
https://www.amazon.com/alexa-smart-home/b?node=21442899011
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.amazon.dee.app&;hl=en&gl=us
Monsanto sued small famers to protect seed patents, report says
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2013/feb/12/monsanto-sues-farmers-seed-patents
Monsanto vs.U.S. Farmers
https://www.centerforfoodsafety.org/files/cfsmonsantovsfarmerreport11305.pdf
Monsanto can sue farmers when GMO contamination goes over one percent of their crop
https://greenamerica.org/blog/monsanto-can-sue-farmers-when-gmo-contamination-goes-over-one-percent-their-crop
‘Ley Monsanto’ pone en juego patentes agrícolas en Chile
https://www.scidev.net/america-latina/news/farmers-rights-at-stake-in-chile-s-monsanto-law-bill-2/
Propiedad intelectual y acumulación capitalista
http://www.scielo.edu.uy/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&;pid=S0797-55382015000100003
La foto es exactamente igual que la patente hecha para la marca de la bestia
Recuerde el diagrama de patente-usando la persona y su teléfono celular escaneándose a sí mismos (sensor)
https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2020060606A1/en?oq=WO2020060606A1++
MARCA DE LA BESTIA - MARK OF THE BEAST MIRA! - WATCH!
https://www.brighteon.com/c2137959-32f0-4cc9-9936-3d7709f9a9ab
-----------------------------------------
Vacunad@s identificados x bluetooth en pleno vuelo (puedes ver en tu celular)
Vaccinated identified by bluetooth in airplane flight
https://www.brighteon.com/2f0fd31f-b6cf-4142-8b26-7e093d83c7cf
EXPLICACION PATENTE MONITORIZACIÓN EN VACUNAS
https://www.brighteon.com/f963fd25-8563-46c3-96f8-ccfc69f22faa
TRANSHUMANISMO- SENSORES DE GRAFENO Y CUARTA REVOLUCIÓN INDUSTRIAL
TRANSHUMANISM- GRAPHENE SENSORS AND THE FOURTH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION
https://www.brighteon.com/47d9b31d-58d6-4034-b733-05f17f4e1c11
Libro de CUARTA REVOLUCIÓN INDUSTRIAL (gratis)
https://otrasvoceseneducacion.org/archivos/314121
The Book THE FOURTH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION (free)
https://booktree.ng/download-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-by-klaus-schwab/
New Supreme Court Decision Rules That cDNA Is Patentable What It Means for Research and Genetic Testing
https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/guest-blog/new-supreme-court-decision-rules-that-cdna-is-patentablewhat-it-means-for-research-and-genetic-testing/
Tribunal Supremo determinó que el ADN en su forma natural no puede ser patentado.
https://www.genome.gov/es/about-genomics/policy-issues/Intellectual-Property
Repercusiones del caso Myriad para la biotecnología
https://www.wipo.int/wipo_magazine/es/2013/04/article_0007.html
Revista de Bioética y Derecho
https://scielo.isciii.es/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&;pid=S1886-58872015000300006
U.S. top court bars patents on human genes unless synthetic
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-court-genes-idUSBRE95C0PW20130613
El ADN sintético se considera patentable por el Tribunal Supremo de EE.UU.
https://www.quimica.es/noticias/143726/el-adn-sinttico-se-considera-patentable-por-el-tribunal-supremo-de-ee-uu.html
Can genes be patented?
https://medlineplus.gov/genetics/understanding/testing/genepatents/
¿Se pueden patentar los genes?
https://medlineplus.gov/spanish/genetica/entender/pruebas/patentesdegenes/
Moderna, los creadores “del software de la vida”
https://www.contrareplica.mx/nota-Moderna-los-creadores-del-software-de-la-vida-202020545
Our mRNA Medicines – The ‘Software of Life’
https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-development
Qué es la cuarta revolución industrial
https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-37631834
What Is the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
https://www.salesforce.com/blog/what-is-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-4ir/
WO2020060606A1 Cryptocurrency system using body activity data
(Patente del Sistema criptomoneda)
https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2020060606A1/en?oq=WO2020060606A1++
WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM
https://www.weforum.org/
FORO DEL ECONOMICO MUNDIAL
https://es.weforum.org/
Internet of things – Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internet_of_things
Internet de las cosas
https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internet_de_las_cosas
Alexa
https://www.amazon.com/alexa-smart-home/b?node=21442899011
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.amazon.dee.app&;hl=en&gl=us
Keywords
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