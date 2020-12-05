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Tribunal Injunctions stop COVID vaccines-5G Genocide; Bill Gates & George Soros Life in Prison II
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2357 views • December 05, 2020
International Tribunal: Emergency Injunctions stopping COVID vaccines, 5G world-wide as Genocide; Sentences Pandemic Perpetrators Bill Gates & George Soros to Life Imprisonment without Parole - Part II of II
Part I WATCH ON TRUETUBE@NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/TrueTube/DMSWubJ
Part II WATCH ON TRUETUBE@Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/865ee349-18b4-48c8-aab8-745df03250ba
TRUETUBE BLOG [For social media posting] https://exopolitics.blogs.com/truetube/2020/12/international-tribunal-emergency-injunctions-stopping-covid-vaccines-5g-world-wide-sentences-pandemic-perpetrators-bill-ga.html
NEWSINSIDEOUT https://newsinsideout.com/2020/12/international-tribunal-emergency-injunctions-stopping-covid-vaccines-5g-world-wide-sentences-pandemic-perpetrators-bill-gates-george-soros-to-life-imprisonment-without-parole-watch-on-truet/
ACCESS THE TRIBUNAL JUDGMENT:
NATURAL AND COMMON LAW TRIBUNAL
FOR PUBLIC HEALTH AND JUSTICE
http://www.peaceinspace.org
https://exopolitics.blogs.com/international_criminal_co/
Judgment of the Tribunal in the matter of
Genocidal Technologies Pandemic
On the Indictment:
Genocide & Crimes against Humanity by 5G-Pandemic Perpetrators
NATURAL AND COMMON LAW TRIBUNAL
FOR PUBLIC HEALTH AND JUSTICE
http://www.peaceinspace.org
https://exopolitics.blogs.com/international_criminal_co/
Judgment of the Tribunal in the matter of
Genocidal Technologies Pandemic
CITATION: https://exopolitics.blogs.com/international_criminal_co/2020/12/judgment-of-the-tribunal-in-the-matter-of-genocidal-technologies-pandemic-on-the-indictment-genocide-crimes-against-human.html
Part I WATCH ON TRUETUBE@NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/TrueTube/DMSWubJ
Part II WATCH ON TRUETUBE@Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/865ee349-18b4-48c8-aab8-745df03250ba
TRUETUBE BLOG [For social media posting] https://exopolitics.blogs.com/truetube/2020/12/international-tribunal-emergency-injunctions-stopping-covid-vaccines-5g-world-wide-sentences-pandemic-perpetrators-bill-ga.html
NEWSINSIDEOUT https://newsinsideout.com/2020/12/international-tribunal-emergency-injunctions-stopping-covid-vaccines-5g-world-wide-sentences-pandemic-perpetrators-bill-gates-george-soros-to-life-imprisonment-without-parole-watch-on-truet/
ACCESS THE TRIBUNAL JUDGMENT:
NATURAL AND COMMON LAW TRIBUNAL
FOR PUBLIC HEALTH AND JUSTICE
http://www.peaceinspace.org
https://exopolitics.blogs.com/international_criminal_co/
Judgment of the Tribunal in the matter of
Genocidal Technologies Pandemic
On the Indictment:
Genocide & Crimes against Humanity by 5G-Pandemic Perpetrators
NATURAL AND COMMON LAW TRIBUNAL
FOR PUBLIC HEALTH AND JUSTICE
http://www.peaceinspace.org
https://exopolitics.blogs.com/international_criminal_co/
Judgment of the Tribunal in the matter of
Genocidal Technologies Pandemic
CITATION: https://exopolitics.blogs.com/international_criminal_co/2020/12/judgment-of-the-tribunal-in-the-matter-of-genocidal-technologies-pandemic-on-the-indictment-genocide-crimes-against-human.html
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