Toward the Purge

「南オーストラリア州裁判所、新型コロナウイルスの注射を義務付けた雇用主は傷害の責任を問われる可能性があるとの判決」
https://www.lifesitenews.com/analysis/south-australian-court-rules-employers-who-mandated-covid-jabs-can-be-held-liable-for-injuries/
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
『FDA長官ピーター・マークス博士、おそらく義務のスケジュールを守るためにファイザー製新型コロナウイルスワクチンのFDA承認を早めたと認める。』
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1758188073240633402
医療資源サービス局 (HRSA)長官は、ワクチンの強制政策によって負傷したアメリカ人を補償する十分な制度が整備されていない状態で新型コロナウイルスワクチンの接種が義務付けられたことを認めた。
https://twitter.com/COVIDSelect/status/1758214649982394678
FDA長官のピーター・マークス博士は、確認された新型コロナウイルス感染症ワクチンによる死亡や負傷についてアメリカ国民に正確に情報を伝えるという「おそらく十分な仕事をしていない」ことを認めた。
https://twitter.com/COVIDSelect/status/1758199313786708150
議員：100%安全なワクチンはあるのでしょうか?
FDA、CDC、医療資源サービス局： いいえ
https://twitter.com/COVIDSelect/status/1758163786899357905
【appear on TV a lot】
https://twitter.com/washMe7to/status/1563813751308324864?t=NRs12FtiTOMH94BIZFnFZA&s=06
https://twitter.com/v69EHPG9GvZn63W/status/1660099150208462848?s=20
マスメディアの粛清、彼らは真実を捻じ曲げました
https://twitter.com/ZWURE/status/1429350036924633088
https://www.brighteon.com/47f03c5f-193c-4008-b823-ac63a598a910
新型567存在証明を提示できず、無症状感染者の証明・論文などもありません
https://www.brighteon.com/aa45363d-8a2e-412b-986c-ac63ed32c441
インフルエンザプロモーション。
https://www.brighteon.com/8f361e48-a10d-4b24-b4b9-fb6b19553da9
https://www.nicovideo.jp/watch/so43358271
彼らはスピードを強引に上げるでしょう。眠った日本人は起きますか？
https://www.brighteon.com/6cf4712e-7fa2-45bc-a6e7-c9329925271e
