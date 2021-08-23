© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
気付きましょう。毎年、。週1000万人が感染。週です。
Follow
0
Share
Report
23 views • August 23, 2021
ほんの数年前のことも忘れましたか？
気にも留めずに普通に生活していた為にしっかりニュースを見れおらず記憶にないのでしょうが、今現在の「数字」を冷静に観てみませんか？
気にも留めずに普通に生活していた為にしっかりニュースを見れおらず記憶にないのでしょうが、今現在の「数字」を冷静に観てみませんか？
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.