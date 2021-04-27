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Don't Be Unwise !!
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90 views • April 27, 2021
Divide and conquer has got to be one of the oldest tricks in the book. So, let's not jump straight into a race war trap that the enemies of Western civilization have set for us. Expose the truth about Slavery to take back power from those pushing for race wars. Expose the truth about 9/11 to take back power from those pushing for Jihad. End the infernal Battle of the Sexes to take back power from those who don't want male and female to be able to work together properly.
The Hidden Truth About Slavery !!
https://www.brighteon.com/27516aa0-976a-4bf6-8b99-89965d4eedd2
The Hidden Truth About Slavery !!
https://www.brighteon.com/27516aa0-976a-4bf6-8b99-89965d4eedd2
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