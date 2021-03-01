The Hidden Truth About Slavery !!

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Unfortunately, it's not mentioned in the above video and I don't have a link to provide evidence of this, but if I've been correctly informed, Jew-ish people were very big in shipping during slavery. Funding, owning, and captaining very many of the ships that brought slaves to the Americas.
Side note: If it is true that Jews were the major factor in shipping in those days, it's highly likely that the ships which transported food from Ireland during the Irish Holocaust (so-called famine) were also Jew-ish vessels. (more info in the video and notes of the link below).
The True Holocaust (28 mins)
https://www.brighteon.com/2312b86b-d551-4abb-9ea4-07c96d2705c5