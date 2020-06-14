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WHAT IS THE REAL AGENDA BEHIND THE EFFORT TO DEFUND AND DISMANTLE THE POLICE? - ROSA KOIRE (VIDEO)
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177 views • June 14, 2020
Spiro Kouras does a great job of interviewing ROSA KOIRE on several subjects dealing with United Nations Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030. Try to wrap your head around False Flag Events, Crisis Actors, Scripts, Fake News, PsyOps, Mind Control, Order Followers and CONTROLLING THE NARRATIVE. Governments practice PROBLEM-REACTION-SOLUTION scenarios to FOOL the MASSES. There are NO COINCIDENCES, the New World Order has a game plan that goes back hundreds, if not thousands of years. Please Wake Up and become CONSCIOUS before the internet is taken down, and the 30,000 guillotines in the USA are in full use. Obama signed an Executive Order to allow the United Nations to invade the USA, and Trump has never abolished it. Trump and Obama are on the same team, Obama simply passed the torch to Trump, they are both following the same GAME PLAN.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
UNITED NATIONS AGENDA 21 and AGENDA 2030 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3274a5e1-2b0b-4717-a062-7fec60dd9f91
BEHIND THE GREEN MASK: UN AGENDA 21 - ROSA KOIRE (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/5570195/d6f4ef
Spiro Kouras at Active Post
https://activistpost.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
UNITED NATIONS AGENDA 21 and AGENDA 2030 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3274a5e1-2b0b-4717-a062-7fec60dd9f91
BEHIND THE GREEN MASK: UN AGENDA 21 - ROSA KOIRE (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/5570195/d6f4ef
Spiro Kouras at Active Post
https://activistpost.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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