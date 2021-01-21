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PSEC - 2021 - Achievement Unlocked - Met Real Life SJW [hd 720p]
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0 view • January 21, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - Achievement Unlocked - Met Real Life SJW" -- Dave Kelso shares his story of an encounter with a real life SJW. Richard Hamilton has no clue what Dave is about to talk about, in order to capture his authentic reactions.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, CC / Fair Use: Weird Al
Hashtags: #sjw #reallife #encounter #livingmeme #memewar
Metatags Space Separated: sjw reallife encounter livingmeme memewar
Metatags Comma Separated: sjw, reallife, encounter, livingmeme, memewar
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5PI1QFAMYEyt/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1199006840370634752?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---Achievement-Unlocked---Met-Real-Life-SJW--hd-720p-:4?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/6I7Xa9mRnG5mwOf
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vd3k3b-psec-2021-achievement-unlocked-met-real-life-sjw-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/vHdoFj7
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/85cd9e5f-0d33-46c4-8532-2b0abd06a0fc
Minds Blog: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary/blog/psec-blog-youtube-trailer-achievement-unlocked-met-real-life-1199127676456935424
deviantART Journal: https://www.deviantart.com/paradigm-shifting/journal/video-Met-Real-Life-SJW-867855143
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@psecmedia
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
UnsilencedVoice: https://www.unsilencedvoice.com/p/psecmedia
OnStellar: https://onstellar.com/psecmedia
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, CC / Fair Use: Weird Al
Hashtags: #sjw #reallife #encounter #livingmeme #memewar
Metatags Space Separated: sjw reallife encounter livingmeme memewar
Metatags Comma Separated: sjw, reallife, encounter, livingmeme, memewar
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5PI1QFAMYEyt/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1199006840370634752?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---Achievement-Unlocked---Met-Real-Life-SJW--hd-720p-:4?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/6I7Xa9mRnG5mwOf
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vd3k3b-psec-2021-achievement-unlocked-met-real-life-sjw-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/vHdoFj7
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/85cd9e5f-0d33-46c4-8532-2b0abd06a0fc
Minds Blog: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary/blog/psec-blog-youtube-trailer-achievement-unlocked-met-real-life-1199127676456935424
deviantART Journal: https://www.deviantart.com/paradigm-shifting/journal/video-Met-Real-Life-SJW-867855143
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@psecmedia
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
UnsilencedVoice: https://www.unsilencedvoice.com/p/psecmedia
OnStellar: https://onstellar.com/psecmedia
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
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