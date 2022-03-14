Dr Jennifer Daniels Answers Your Questions on Natural Healing on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (08.02.16)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jennifer Daniels’ show changing to last Tuesday of the month.
Show Highlights:
-Antibody test for presence of Zika virus can’t differentiate between Zika virus, dengue, yellow fever, West Nile, and Japanese encephalitis – antibodies for any one of them will yield positive Zika results.
-Positive Zika test results in closer pregnancy monitoring and more ultrasounds.
-Zero positive predictive value for Zika blood test. In Florida, no Zika found in mosquitoes;
-More microcephaly from non-Zika causes than Zika.
-Abortions recommended for fetuses diagnosed as having mental retardation.
-Native populations are smaller people. Fallacy of using US growth curves to measure microcephaly.
-Any illness, medication, dietary deficiency can cause microcephaly. Microcephaly rates higher in US than in Brazil.
-Back pain is not from bulging discs, but from diet and inactivity.
-What is the physiology behind using turpentine in the candida cleanse?
-How to clear the bile ducts? Turpentine gentler than liver flush.
-80% of all Type 1 diabetes is caused by dairy products.
-Are fever lowering meds useful for children? No non-lethal dose of Tylenol. Causes of fever: not enough water, not enough bowel movement.
-How to eliminate varicose and spider veins? Eliminate all processed food, including healthy processed food. Decrease meat intake. Massage with castor oil from waist down.
-Are inversion tables beneficial?
-How does butter help build bones?
-Is metabolic and body typing useful?
-Is a vegan diet healthy in the short or long term? Importance of balance.
-How to overcome severe adrenal fatigue? Avoid coffee drink or enemas, take licorice root tea.
-Protocol for glaucoma?
-How to get rid of nasal congestion from having cats?
-Pros and cons of cellulose in supplements? Gelatin vs. cellulose capsules.
-What is her opinion of Dr. Oz’s facial rejuvenation products?
-Is there any health benefit of consuming pine tree sap?
-Using cansema for moles? Available on Amazon as Amazon black salve.
-Good exfoliator – scrubbing with rice bran mixed with warm water.
-Lobelia enemas for menstrual cramps.
-How to prepare the body for pregnancy?
-Turpentine sugar and Vitality Capsules create a healthier bowel environment.
-Ileo-cecal valve stays open from constipation and bacterial clogging.
-How to get rid of scabies?
-Overactive bladder and female facial hair?
-No health benefits to eating breakfast.
-Why is a male losing body hair on legs and arms?
-Don’t put turpentine in a diffuser. Don’t inhale it.
-What does an ultrasound finding of kidney density mean? See Dr. Daniels radio podcast: “What are they testing for?” https://www.brighteon.com/8d08eda9-267a-4612-88b8-1d6015b6a08b
and more!
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted
Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578
https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-dr-daniels-house-answering-questions-achieving-better-health-august-2-2016/
REFERENCED PODCASTS: Why Are They Testing - https://www.brighteon.com/8d08eda9-267a-4612-88b8-1d6015b6a08b