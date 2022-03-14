Dr Jennifer Daniels Answers Your Questions on Natural Healing on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (08.02.16)

Jennifer Daniels’ show changing to last Tuesday of the month.





Show Highlights:

-Antibody test for presence of Zika virus can’t differentiate between Zika virus, dengue, yellow fever, West Nile, and Japanese encephalitis – antibodies for any one of them will yield positive Zika results.

-Positive Zika test results in closer pregnancy monitoring and more ultrasounds.

-Zero positive predictive value for Zika blood test. In Florida, no Zika found in mosquitoes;

-More microcephaly from non-Zika causes than Zika.

-Abortions recommended for fetuses diagnosed as having mental retardation.

-Native populations are smaller people. Fallacy of using US growth curves to measure microcephaly.

-Any illness, medication, dietary deficiency can cause microcephaly. Microcephaly rates higher in US than in Brazil.

-Back pain is not from bulging discs, but from diet and inactivity.

-What is the physiology behind using turpentine in the candida cleanse?

-How to clear the bile ducts? Turpentine gentler than liver flush.

-80% of all Type 1 diabetes is caused by dairy products.

-Are fever lowering meds useful for children? No non-lethal dose of Tylenol. Causes of fever: not enough water, not enough bowel movement.

-How to eliminate varicose and spider veins? Eliminate all processed food, including healthy processed food. Decrease meat intake. Massage with castor oil from waist down.

-Are inversion tables beneficial?

-How does butter help build bones?

-Is metabolic and body typing useful?

-Is a vegan diet healthy in the short or long term? Importance of balance.

-How to overcome severe adrenal fatigue? Avoid coffee drink or enemas, take licorice root tea.

-Protocol for glaucoma?

-How to get rid of nasal congestion from having cats?

-Pros and cons of cellulose in supplements? Gelatin vs. cellulose capsules.

-What is her opinion of Dr. Oz’s facial rejuvenation products?

-Is there any health benefit of consuming pine tree sap?

-Using cansema for moles? Available on Amazon as Amazon black salve.

-Good exfoliator – scrubbing with rice bran mixed with warm water.

-Lobelia enemas for menstrual cramps.

-How to prepare the body for pregnancy?

-Turpentine sugar and Vitality Capsules create a healthier bowel environment.

-Ileo-cecal valve stays open from constipation and bacterial clogging.

-How to get rid of scabies?

-Overactive bladder and female facial hair?

-No health benefits to eating breakfast.

-Why is a male losing body hair on legs and arms?

-Don’t put turpentine in a diffuser. Don’t inhale it.

-What does an ultrasound finding of kidney density mean? See Dr. Daniels radio podcast: “What are they testing for?” https://www.brighteon.com/8d08eda9-267a-4612-88b8-1d6015b6a08b

and more!

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted

Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578

https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-dr-daniels-house-answering-questions-achieving-better-health-august-2-2016/

REFERENCED PODCASTS: Why Are They Testing - https://www.brighteon.com/8d08eda9-267a-4612-88b8-1d6015b6a08b