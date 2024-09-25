❗️PUTIN on Nuclear Deterrence ☢️- at a meeting of the permanent session of the Security Council - ENG Text

Detailed translation about this video are below. I also posted a new version after this on next day, Thursday, with English written on the video so easier to watch. Here it is: https://www.brighteon.com/2f4d9a70-8c41-4225-853b-a7cbfce28243

Aggression against Russia by a non-nuclear state in conjunction with a nuclear state will be regarded as an attack on Russia, stated Putin.

The draft of the updated Nuclear Doctrine of Russia expands the category of states and military alliances subject to nuclear deterrence, reported Putin.

Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in case of aggression against Belarus, stated Putin.Reliable information about the launch of aerospace attack means towards Russia will lead to a nuclear response, stated Putin.

Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression, including if the enemy creates a critical threat using conventional weapons," Putin stated.

KEY STATEMENTS: by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting of the permanent session of the Security Council on nuclear deterrence:

▪️ The use of nuclear forces is a last resort to protect the country's sovereignty.

▪️ Credible information about the launch of air and space attack means against Russia will lead to a nuclear response.

▪️ A critical threat to Russia's sovereignty, even without nuclear weapons, will be grounds for a nuclear response.

▪️ Russia must take into account the emergence of new sources of military threats and risks to itself and its allies.

▪️ Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in case of aggression against Belarus.

▪️ Russia may consider the use of nuclear weapons after credible data on the massive launch of missiles and drones crossing the border.

▪️ Russia approaches the issue of nuclear weapons with the highest responsibility, seeking to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons and their components.

▪️ Russia has expanded the category of states and military alliances against which nuclear deterrence is carried out.

▪️ Today, the nuclear triad remains the most important guarantee of ensuring the security of our state.

▪️ The updated document proposes to consider aggression against Russia by any non-nuclear state, but with the participation or support of a nuclear state, as a joint attack on the Russian Federation.

Adding, Comments From Dmitry Medvedev

The event we've all been waiting for…

Russia's president has outlined approaches to updating our country's nuclear doctrine. The main changes are as follows:

1. Aggression against Russia by a non-nuclear State, but with the support or participation of a nuclear-armed country, will be considered a joint attack. It is clear to everyone which countries we are talking about.

2. To the joy of Poland and numerous NATO pygmies, equivalent nuclear protection will be established for our closest ally, Belarus.

3. Under certain conditions, a massive launch of enemy air power, including airplanes, missiles, and UAVs, resulting in a violation of our border may be justification for the use of nuclear weapons. Something to reflect upon for not only the rotten neo-Nazi regime, but also all the enemies of Russia who are pushing the world towards a nuclear catastrophe.

It is clear that every situation that could constitute grounds for a nuclear response should be evaluated in conjunction with other factors, and any decision to use nuclear weapons must be made by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. However, this change in our country's guidelines for using nuclear weapons, in and of itself, may cool the ardor of those of our opponents who have not yet lost their sense of self-preservation. As for the dim-witted, only the Roman maxim remains: caelo tonantem credidimus Jovem Regnare …