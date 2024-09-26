Full ENG text on video - Putin outlines Changes to Russia's Nuclear Doctrine amid new global threats - Sept 25th

Full video from yesterday, Sept 25, with ENG text on video:

Putin outlines changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine amid new global threats

President Vladimir Putin outlined plans to update Russia's nuclear doctrine, the Fundamentals of State Policy on Nuclear Deterrence.

The core principle of nuclear weapon use remains the same: they are a last resort to protect sovereignty.

However, the changing geopolitical landscape and emerging military threats have required adjustments.

At the regular Security Council meeting on nuclear deterrence, Putin highlighted key elements of the revised document.

The draft is ready, but the president has yet to approve it for it to take effect.