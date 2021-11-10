BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Graphene, Vaccines, Nanotechnology - Aneeka Responds Dr Alex´s Questions
Cosmic Agency
Cosmic Agency
56 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
929 views • November 10, 2021
In this video Aneeka responds questions that Dr Alex posed about the technology contained within the vaccines. She also responds other questions.

Taygetan Full Lab Report: https://www.brighteon.com/565cf05a-bfab-4542-9e3f-d330c0598641

You can also read the transcript on our website: www.swaruu.org

Thank you dr Alex for recording your voice, Claudia por providing the voice for Aneeka, and Daniel James por providing the voice for Robert.
.
COSMIC AGENCY ON YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2MMhSGDuf9kKXPvXfgOr9w

TO SUPPORT COSMIC AGENCY WORK:
https://www.paypal.me/AgenciaCosmica
Thank you! :)

ALL THE VIDEOS FROM THE BEGINNING (Playlist):
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLE_kWXZhJBbSNE-80ho7siES6U6o85_ms

COSMIC AGENCY UNCENSORED ON ODYSEE:
https://odysee.com/@CosmicAgency:c

SECOND COSMIC AGENCY CHANNEL (Back Up):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMa3v45Bfhrowa7WO3nFTQ?view_as=subscriber

Spanish Channel Agencia Cosmica:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYjj30Cp0U9coWALouInCbg

Robert´s Channel Despejando Enigmas (one of):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChOGxLFJKNKm91za6r3pjAA

COSMIC AGENCY WORLD CRISIS SUPPORT CENTER group:
Telegram:
https://t.me/cosmicagencymainsupportcenter

PETITIONS channel ONLY:
Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/ZFBE_mUg_gUwNWNk

FB:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1244116079351454

FREE CHAT group:
Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/GTh62B4IRy43ODU0
Keywords
vaccinesnanotechnologygraphene
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Exercise May Match Common Pain Medications, Major Review Finds

Exercise May Match Common Pain Medications, Major Review Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Reports: Creatine Occurs Naturally in Meat and Fish; Supplements Remain Concentrated Source

Reports: Creatine Occurs Naturally in Meat and Fish; Supplements Remain Concentrated Source

Coco Somers
Toxic receipts: 90% of store receipts contain harmful chemicals linked to cancer, autism and obesity

Toxic receipts: 90% of store receipts contain harmful chemicals linked to cancer, autism and obesity

Willow Tohi
New Report Reveals Data Center Backup Generators Pollute Like Power Plants, Endanger Health

New Report Reveals Data Center Backup Generators Pollute Like Power Plants, Endanger Health

Iva Greene
Non-GMO vitamin C: Why this essential nutrient deserves a spot in your daily routine and emergency stockpile

Non-GMO vitamin C: Why this essential nutrient deserves a spot in your daily routine and emergency stockpile

HRS Editors
Evening beverages and blood sugar: What science says about nighttime drinking habits

Evening beverages and blood sugar: What science says about nighttime drinking habits

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy