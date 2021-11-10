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Graphene, Vaccines, Nanotechnology - Aneeka Responds Dr Alex´s Questions
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929 views • November 10, 2021
In this video Aneeka responds questions that Dr Alex posed about the technology contained within the vaccines. She also responds other questions.
Taygetan Full Lab Report: https://www.brighteon.com/565cf05a-bfab-4542-9e3f-d330c0598641
You can also read the transcript on our website: www.swaruu.org
Thank you dr Alex for recording your voice, Claudia por providing the voice for Aneeka, and Daniel James por providing the voice for Robert.
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Taygetan Full Lab Report: https://www.brighteon.com/565cf05a-bfab-4542-9e3f-d330c0598641
You can also read the transcript on our website: www.swaruu.org
Thank you dr Alex for recording your voice, Claudia por providing the voice for Aneeka, and Daniel James por providing the voice for Robert.
.
COSMIC AGENCY ON YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2MMhSGDuf9kKXPvXfgOr9w
TO SUPPORT COSMIC AGENCY WORK:
https://www.paypal.me/AgenciaCosmica
Thank you! :)
ALL THE VIDEOS FROM THE BEGINNING (Playlist):
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLE_kWXZhJBbSNE-80ho7siES6U6o85_ms
COSMIC AGENCY UNCENSORED ON ODYSEE:
https://odysee.com/@CosmicAgency:c
SECOND COSMIC AGENCY CHANNEL (Back Up):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMa3v45Bfhrowa7WO3nFTQ?view_as=subscriber
Spanish Channel Agencia Cosmica:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYjj30Cp0U9coWALouInCbg
Robert´s Channel Despejando Enigmas (one of):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChOGxLFJKNKm91za6r3pjAA
COSMIC AGENCY WORLD CRISIS SUPPORT CENTER group:
Telegram:
https://t.me/cosmicagencymainsupportcenter
PETITIONS channel ONLY:
Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/ZFBE_mUg_gUwNWNk
FB:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1244116079351454
FREE CHAT group:
Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/GTh62B4IRy43ODU0
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