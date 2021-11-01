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Covid Vaccines Analyzed by Taygetan Lab - Complete Report - Graphene, Nanotechnology, and Transhumanism
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1037 views • November 01, 2021
This video explains in detail the content of COVID "vaccines", as analyzed by the Taygetan Lab (October 2021). This is a detailed analysis of the graphene function in the inoculations, and the non-human nanotechnology working through them. This type of technology is above human level. Watch this very important video to understand more.
You can also read the transcript on our website: www.swaruu.org
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You can also read the transcript on our website: www.swaruu.org
COSMIC AGENCY ON YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2MMhSGDuf9kKXPvXfgOr9w
TO SUPPORT COSMIC AGENCY WORK:
https://www.paypal.me/AgenciaCosmica
Thank you! :)
ALL THE VIDEOS FROM THE BEGINNING (Playlist):
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLE_kWXZhJBbSNE-80ho7siES6U6o85_ms
COSMIC AGENCY UNCENSORED ON ODYSEE:
https://odysee.com/@CosmicAgency:c
SECOND COSMIC AGENCY CHANNEL (Back Up):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMa3v45Bfhrowa7WO3nFTQ?view_as=subscriber
Spanish Channel Agencia Cosmica:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYjj30Cp0U9coWALouInCbg
Robert´s Channel Despejando Enigmas (one of):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChOGxLFJKNKm91za6r3pjAA
COSMIC AGENCY WORLD CRISIS SUPPORT CENTER group:
Telegram:
https://t.me/cosmicagencymainsupportcenter
PETITIONS channel ONLY:
Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/ZFBE_mUg_gUwNWNk
FB:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1244116079351454
FREE CHAT group:
Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/GTh62B4IRy43ODU0
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