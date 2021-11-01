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Covid Vaccines Analyzed by Taygetan Lab - Complete Report - Graphene, Nanotechnology, and Transhumanism
Cosmic Agency
Cosmic Agency
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1037 views • November 01, 2021
This video explains in detail the content of COVID "vaccines", as analyzed by the Taygetan Lab (October 2021). This is a detailed analysis of the graphene function in the inoculations, and the non-human nanotechnology working through them. This type of technology is above human level. Watch this very important video to understand more.

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