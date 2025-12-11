BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FDA investigates link between COVID-19 vaccine and adult deaths
24 October 1929
24 October 1929
35 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
86 views • 1 day ago

ワクチン死をコロナ死にすり替えることでコロナによる死者数を水増ししていた

https://x.com/Tamama0306/status/1995181353273528426

＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝


FDA、新型コロナワクチン接種と成人の死亡例との関連を調査

https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/aa5cc8ff7431135e784ec0d35a7a95267d15b39f



米CDCのワクチン情報サイトが機能停止　感染症対策の司令塔、信頼性揺らぐ

https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/1e7512a6eaf2d65b490f9d2e3f747901f3b6a680



FDA Chief Medical Officer Demands ‘Introspection’ By Staff After Report Tracing 10 Children’s Deaths To COVID Vaccine

FDA最高医療責任者、COVIDワクチンによる10人の子供の死亡を報じた報告書を受け、職員に「内省」を要求

https://dailycaller.com/2025/11/29/food-drug-administration-vinay-prasad-demands-introspection-staff-email-report-10-children-deaths-covid-vaccine/



＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝


https://www.instagram.com/reel/DQxdBI4k4CT/?igsh=MWZncjR3NTJ5a2locQ%3D%3D


＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝


https://www.instagram.com/reel/DQY6vt9ES9k/?igsh=a3g3Z3d0N2tweWU4



https://www.brighteon.com/99f0be4c-87f6-43ae-b48e-359fbe648996

Keywords
cdcviruspcr
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy