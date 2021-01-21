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Weird Al - Jerry Springer [hd 720p]
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88 views • January 21, 2021
An accurate representation of what the western world has become, a Jerry Springer parody of "One Week".
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/jSZtILf93Mb9/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1199034126041382912?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Weird-Al---Jerry-Springer--hd-720p-:e?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/EZJu74m9JEnO28O
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/yI4ilDa
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/85456ca7-89c4-4ea0-aaf9-3ad4ffc6c744
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/jSZtILf93Mb9/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1199034126041382912?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Weird-Al---Jerry-Springer--hd-720p-:e?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/EZJu74m9JEnO28O
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/yI4ilDa
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/85456ca7-89c4-4ea0-aaf9-3ad4ffc6c744
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