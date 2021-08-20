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Hail the Trump Shot
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117 views • August 20, 2021
Who worships the Trump Shot? A look at the illogical and inconsistent dialogue of the liberal, progressive, Hollywood elitists.
Clip from “Pandemic of the Unvaccinated”
https://www.brighteon.com/a91d8c57-320b-4d25-8d16-970ed364b22c
Sources:
Jennifer Aniston defends cutting ties with unvaccinated friends
https://www.msn.com/en-ca/entertainment/news/jennifer-aniston-defends-cutting-ties-with-unvaccinated-friends/ar-AAN1IZv?ocid=msedgntp
Obama scales back big birthday bash amid Covid worries
https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/04/politics/obama-60th-birthday-party-scale-back/index.html
Photos emerge of mask-less Gavin Newsom breaking his rules for private gatherings
https://www.kusi.com/photos-emerge-of-mask-less-gavin-newsom-breaking-his-rules-for-private-gatherings/
Nancy Pelosi hair salon
https://youtu.be/ndafeJrHYGA
Government scientist Neil Ferguson resigns after breaking lockdown rules to meet his married lover
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/05/05/exclusive-government-scientist-neil-ferguson-resigns-breaking/
Clip from “Pandemic of the Unvaccinated”
https://www.brighteon.com/a91d8c57-320b-4d25-8d16-970ed364b22c
Sources:
Jennifer Aniston defends cutting ties with unvaccinated friends
https://www.msn.com/en-ca/entertainment/news/jennifer-aniston-defends-cutting-ties-with-unvaccinated-friends/ar-AAN1IZv?ocid=msedgntp
Obama scales back big birthday bash amid Covid worries
https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/04/politics/obama-60th-birthday-party-scale-back/index.html
Photos emerge of mask-less Gavin Newsom breaking his rules for private gatherings
https://www.kusi.com/photos-emerge-of-mask-less-gavin-newsom-breaking-his-rules-for-private-gatherings/
Nancy Pelosi hair salon
https://youtu.be/ndafeJrHYGA
Government scientist Neil Ferguson resigns after breaking lockdown rules to meet his married lover
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/05/05/exclusive-government-scientist-neil-ferguson-resigns-breaking/
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