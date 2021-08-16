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Pandemic of the Unvaccinated
The Punisher of Truth
The Punisher of Truth
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668 views • August 16, 2021
Dismantling the false narrative that the unvaccinated are to blame for the Delta coronavirus spread.

Sources:

FEMA: The Best Way To Prepare for Hurricanes Is By Getting The Covid Vaccine

https://twitter.com/bryanvilleneuve/status/1411174932617338880?s=21


Blaming the unvaccinated montage/headlines vaccine-failure montage

https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-226-ahead-of-the-curve/


Dr. Francis Collins

https://twitter.com/thisweekabc/status/1424361166734860289?s=21

Mayor de Blasio - Key to NYC

https://youtu.be/KvCE_XZ9i0U

NIH, FDA, CDC 50-60% staff vaccinated

https://twitter.com/kerpen/status/1393022731373973504?s=21

Dr. Leana Wen - Democracy Now

https://www.democracynow.org/2021/7/29/covid_19_delta_variant_leana_wen

CDC: 74% who got Covid-19 and most who were hospitalized in recent analysis had been fully vaccinated.

https://sharylattkisson.com/2021/07/read-cdc-74-who-got-covid-19-in-a-recent-analysis-had-been-fully-vaccinated/

CDC Study
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7031e2.htm?s_cid=mm7031e2_w

Australia, Israel Report 95-99% Hospitalized Fully Vaccinated

https://newsrescue.com/australia-israel-report-95-99-hospitalized-fully-vaccinated/

Most COVID-19 Patients at Israel Hospital Fully Vaccinated, Doctor Calls Mandates ‘Diabolic’

https://www.visiontimes.com/2021/08/08/israel-hospital-vaccinated.html

Jennifer Aniston defends cutting ties with unvaccinated friends

https://www.msn.com/en-ca/entertainment/news/jennifer-aniston-defends-cutting-ties-with-unvaccinated-friends/ar-AAN1IZv?ocid=msedgntp

Obama scales back big birthday bash amid Covid worries

https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/04/politics/obama-60th-birthday-party-scale-back/index.html

Photos emerge of mask-less Gavin Newsom breaking his rules for private gatherings

https://www.kusi.com/photos-emerge-of-mask-less-gavin-newsom-breaking-his-rules-for-private-gatherings/

Nancy Pelosi hair salon

https://youtu.be/ndafeJrHYGA

Government scientist Neil Ferguson resigns after breaking lockdown rules to meet his married lover

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/05/05/exclusive-government-scientist-neil-ferguson-resigns-breaking/

Joe Rogan clip

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CSTFe2ejlM-/?utm_medium=copy_link

Dr. Robert Malone

https://www.bitchute.com/video/oJc5QuoyiQ98/

Follow the BS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/3WT4NMfC1hlQ/

Candace Owens

https://youtu.be/Hbh1_mERJ_Q

Highwire montage conclusion

https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-228-a-sea-of-lies/
Keywords
unvaccinatedcovid vaccinebreakthrough cases
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