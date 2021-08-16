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Pandemic of the Unvaccinated
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668 views • August 16, 2021
Dismantling the false narrative that the unvaccinated are to blame for the Delta coronavirus spread.
Sources:
FEMA: The Best Way To Prepare for Hurricanes Is By Getting The Covid Vaccine
https://twitter.com/bryanvilleneuve/status/1411174932617338880?s=21
Blaming the unvaccinated montage/headlines vaccine-failure montage
https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-226-ahead-of-the-curve/
Dr. Francis Collins
https://twitter.com/thisweekabc/status/1424361166734860289?s=21
Mayor de Blasio - Key to NYC
https://youtu.be/KvCE_XZ9i0U
NIH, FDA, CDC 50-60% staff vaccinated
https://twitter.com/kerpen/status/1393022731373973504?s=21
Dr. Leana Wen - Democracy Now
https://www.democracynow.org/2021/7/29/covid_19_delta_variant_leana_wen
CDC: 74% who got Covid-19 and most who were hospitalized in recent analysis had been fully vaccinated.
https://sharylattkisson.com/2021/07/read-cdc-74-who-got-covid-19-in-a-recent-analysis-had-been-fully-vaccinated/
CDC Study
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7031e2.htm?s_cid=mm7031e2_w
Australia, Israel Report 95-99% Hospitalized Fully Vaccinated
https://newsrescue.com/australia-israel-report-95-99-hospitalized-fully-vaccinated/
Most COVID-19 Patients at Israel Hospital Fully Vaccinated, Doctor Calls Mandates ‘Diabolic’
https://www.visiontimes.com/2021/08/08/israel-hospital-vaccinated.html
Jennifer Aniston defends cutting ties with unvaccinated friends
https://www.msn.com/en-ca/entertainment/news/jennifer-aniston-defends-cutting-ties-with-unvaccinated-friends/ar-AAN1IZv?ocid=msedgntp
Obama scales back big birthday bash amid Covid worries
https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/04/politics/obama-60th-birthday-party-scale-back/index.html
Photos emerge of mask-less Gavin Newsom breaking his rules for private gatherings
https://www.kusi.com/photos-emerge-of-mask-less-gavin-newsom-breaking-his-rules-for-private-gatherings/
Nancy Pelosi hair salon
https://youtu.be/ndafeJrHYGA
Government scientist Neil Ferguson resigns after breaking lockdown rules to meet his married lover
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/05/05/exclusive-government-scientist-neil-ferguson-resigns-breaking/
Joe Rogan clip
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CSTFe2ejlM-/?utm_medium=copy_link
Dr. Robert Malone
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oJc5QuoyiQ98/
Follow the BS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3WT4NMfC1hlQ/
Candace Owens
https://youtu.be/Hbh1_mERJ_Q
Highwire montage conclusion
https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-228-a-sea-of-lies/
Sources:
FEMA: The Best Way To Prepare for Hurricanes Is By Getting The Covid Vaccine
https://twitter.com/bryanvilleneuve/status/1411174932617338880?s=21
Blaming the unvaccinated montage/headlines vaccine-failure montage
https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-226-ahead-of-the-curve/
Dr. Francis Collins
https://twitter.com/thisweekabc/status/1424361166734860289?s=21
Mayor de Blasio - Key to NYC
https://youtu.be/KvCE_XZ9i0U
NIH, FDA, CDC 50-60% staff vaccinated
https://twitter.com/kerpen/status/1393022731373973504?s=21
Dr. Leana Wen - Democracy Now
https://www.democracynow.org/2021/7/29/covid_19_delta_variant_leana_wen
CDC: 74% who got Covid-19 and most who were hospitalized in recent analysis had been fully vaccinated.
https://sharylattkisson.com/2021/07/read-cdc-74-who-got-covid-19-in-a-recent-analysis-had-been-fully-vaccinated/
CDC Study
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7031e2.htm?s_cid=mm7031e2_w
Australia, Israel Report 95-99% Hospitalized Fully Vaccinated
https://newsrescue.com/australia-israel-report-95-99-hospitalized-fully-vaccinated/
Most COVID-19 Patients at Israel Hospital Fully Vaccinated, Doctor Calls Mandates ‘Diabolic’
https://www.visiontimes.com/2021/08/08/israel-hospital-vaccinated.html
Jennifer Aniston defends cutting ties with unvaccinated friends
https://www.msn.com/en-ca/entertainment/news/jennifer-aniston-defends-cutting-ties-with-unvaccinated-friends/ar-AAN1IZv?ocid=msedgntp
Obama scales back big birthday bash amid Covid worries
https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/04/politics/obama-60th-birthday-party-scale-back/index.html
Photos emerge of mask-less Gavin Newsom breaking his rules for private gatherings
https://www.kusi.com/photos-emerge-of-mask-less-gavin-newsom-breaking-his-rules-for-private-gatherings/
Nancy Pelosi hair salon
https://youtu.be/ndafeJrHYGA
Government scientist Neil Ferguson resigns after breaking lockdown rules to meet his married lover
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/05/05/exclusive-government-scientist-neil-ferguson-resigns-breaking/
Joe Rogan clip
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CSTFe2ejlM-/?utm_medium=copy_link
Dr. Robert Malone
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oJc5QuoyiQ98/
Follow the BS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3WT4NMfC1hlQ/
Candace Owens
https://youtu.be/Hbh1_mERJ_Q
Highwire montage conclusion
https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-228-a-sea-of-lies/
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