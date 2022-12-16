Principle 1 of Understanding the Trinity - English Version

This video covers the First Principle (God is One) of the four principles exploring the Biblical view of God's nature in the series of Understanding the Trinity. The orthodox world is full of doctrines and creeds of men, human constructs from philosophy and paganism, and prefer you listen to them and not read the Bible. The series will debunk the false teachings from Rome and give you a solid Biblical base of the divinity of God in its simplicity. This lesson will include comparisons of Bible verses with how the Apostate Church interprets the same verses. We hope you follow the series and with the principles realize the simplicity of the Godhead. Feel free to leave a comment.

Chapters

00:00 Prologue

00:38 Thematic Declaration

01:22 Opening Credits

01:56 Lesson Recap

02:53 Historical Considerations

06:12 Exploring Principle 1

07:11 Our Christian Roots

08:47 Going Back to the Beginning

09:28 God Does NOT Change

13:42 God is One

14:38 Jews Are Strictly Monotheistic

16:01 Go Back to the Hebrew Bible

17:17 The Jews Reject the Trinity

17:52 Trinitarians Say Jews are Wrong About God

19:08 Abraham was a Deceived Man

22:35 God Has Always Been One

24:36 There's NO Trinity in the Old Testament

26:05 Historical Observations

29:21 1st Principle: There is Only One God

31:18 1st of All Commandments

32:29 The Great Commandment in the NT

35:24 Further Exploration of Principle 1

36:15 "One God" Scripture References

37:33 The ONLY God in Existence

41:46 No Scriptures in the Bible to Explain Trinity

42:20 Scripture vs Trinity

46:53 Literary Quotes from Trinitarian Scholars

52:13 Trinitarian Straw Men

53:35 Conclusion

54:03 Outro

54:45 End Credits

