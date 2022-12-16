Principle 1 of Understanding the Trinity - English Version

This video covers the First Principle (God is One) of the four principles exploring the Biblical view of God's nature in the series of Understanding the Trinity. The orthodox world is full of doctrines and creeds of men, human constructs from philosophy and paganism, and prefer you listen to them and not read the Bible. The series will debunk the false teachings from Rome and give you a solid Biblical base of the divinity of God in its simplicity. This lesson will include comparisons of Bible verses with how the Apostate Church interprets the same verses. We hope you follow the series and with the principles realize the simplicity of the Godhead. Feel free to leave a comment.
***Note: Although you could view this video as a standalone, I recommend viewing the Introduction first to receive the most from these lessons.
Link to the Introduction: https://www.brighteon.com/0d135f50-6bf7-4ac1-81d0-4396f37ab875
Here is a long list of Scriptures you can download that declare that God is ONE. The file is in PDF format: https://1drv.ms/b/s!AlMpzvESBGb6h7tjGTrwA3FV23l_TQ?e=OiIdUG
Chapters
00:00 Prologue
00:38 Thematic Declaration
01:22 Opening Credits
01:56 Lesson Recap
02:53 Historical Considerations
06:12 Exploring Principle 1
07:11 Our Christian Roots
08:47 Going Back to the Beginning
09:28 God Does NOT Change
13:42 God is One
14:38 Jews Are Strictly Monotheistic
16:01 Go Back to the Hebrew Bible
17:17 The Jews Reject the Trinity
17:52 Trinitarians Say Jews are Wrong About God
19:08 Abraham was a Deceived Man
22:35 God Has Always Been One
24:36 There's NO Trinity in the Old Testament
26:05 Historical Observations
29:21 1st Principle: There is Only One God
31:18 1st of All Commandments
32:29 The Great Commandment in the NT
35:24 Further Exploration of Principle 1
36:15 "One God" Scripture References
37:33 The ONLY God in Existence
41:46 No Scriptures in the Bible to Explain Trinity
42:20 Scripture vs Trinity
46:53 Literary Quotes from Trinitarian Scholars
52:13 Trinitarian Straw Men
53:35 Conclusion
54:03 Outro
54:45 End Credits
