Understanding the Trinity: Principle 2 (English Version) PART 1

In today's study we will cover the 2nd Principle of Understanding the Trinity (Identifying the Father). We are taking a biblical look at what God is. What does God say about his nature? How does God's view contrast with what Christian philosophers say about God? This is a continuation of the first two lessons in the series. It is highly recommended to view them in order to get the maximum benefit from this study. Comments are encouraged.
In case you missed the Introduction and 1st Principle, here are the links.
Introduction: https://ugetube.com/watch/understanding-the-godhead-a-introduction_KNq5l69v8PyWTRb.html
Principle 1: https://ugetube.com/watch/understanding-the-godhead-principle-1-english-version_4pFVtuwenTLCYOx.html
***Note: Although you could view this video as a standalone, I recommend viewing the Introduction and Principle 1 first to receive the most from these lessons.
Keep going to PART 2 here:
PART 2 of Principle #2: https://www.brighteon.com/bc549802-20bc-4bd2-ab6a-c162671ed2dc
Links:
Scripture list for this lesson: https://1drv.ms/b/s!AlMpzvESBGb6h71JSvOYI2XR5s4Llw?e=77jj6B
