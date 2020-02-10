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The Act Of 1871 Is Being Dismantled By POTUS! Every American Should Watch In Amazement!
LivingLawSociety
LivingLawSociety
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132 views • February 10, 2020
1776Reloaded.org comment: That's is the original Title to the video! It is my hope Potus is taking the Act of 1871 apart! This Writer has been tasking the Act of 1871 and all associated with it for 15 years!

https://www.brighteon.com/37a703f8-ee1e-4cb7-8d43-23b41f7f8313

How to get the most from this document
The above quote points to the thrust of this presentation, foreign agents overthrew our nations in the 1860s (Crown / Vatican)! This document was created to help explain and validate This video: (1) https://www.brighteon.com/37a703f8-ee1e-4cb7-8d43-23b41f7f8313 and (2) Documents sent to President Trump / U.S. Military: https://www.mediafire.com/#1trjxkxu8dqba and linked to an article Posted on Before its News (3): https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/bio/?uid=713008 which were produced to help those living on the land of North America, Canada, the British Isles and all other nations (now Talmudic Crown plantations) to help the people W.T.F.U.! Americans as explained in the video and the notes below are living in a New World Order Prison Planet system operated and maintained by foreign agents controlled by a Luciferian ant-life, anti-America criminal cabal banned from American Governance since 1819, banned under the Titles of Nobility Act aka TONA for which certified proof is attached to this document including links to many other proofs:

Now back to the original notes of the You Tube video posted here:

From a comment on the original Vid:
We Have The Great Awaking, They Have A RUDE AWAKING! ..... God Is Here.,,,The Creator Is Watching, so Are are His Peoples!
This Video relates to links found here:
Keywords
titles of nobility acttitle 10 section 253obstruction of state and federal law
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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