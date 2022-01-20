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Young Hearts Part 10 - Athletes keep dropping - How many more will it take (MIRRORED)
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1508 views • January 20, 2022
Young Hearts Part 10 - Athletes keep dropping - How many more will it take (MIRRORED)
MIrrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/133526e0-815a-43ad-8961-6f391bc89326
The warnings were there in 2020, that we'd never come close to developing a successful and safe coronavirus vaccine in 100 years of trying.
They are now trying to blame the sharp rise in cardiac issues on long covid, but can't explain why it wasn't happening in 2020 and before the jab rollout.
CDC reveals the jab is destroying natural immunity. Their narrative is falling apart.
Source : checkur6
Mirrored - Hugo Talks
MIrrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/133526e0-815a-43ad-8961-6f391bc89326
The warnings were there in 2020, that we'd never come close to developing a successful and safe coronavirus vaccine in 100 years of trying.
They are now trying to blame the sharp rise in cardiac issues on long covid, but can't explain why it wasn't happening in 2020 and before the jab rollout.
CDC reveals the jab is destroying natural immunity. Their narrative is falling apart.
Source : checkur6
Mirrored - Hugo Talks
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