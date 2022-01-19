Young Hearts Part 10 - Athletes keep dropping - How many more will it take

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They are now trying to blame the sharp rise in cardiac issues on long covid, but can't explain why it wasn't happening in 2020 and before the jab rollout.
CDC reveals the jab is destroying natural immunity. Their narrative is falling apart.
Source : checkur6
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