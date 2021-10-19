© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Zelenko is worried about the children
Follow
1
Share
Report
640 views • October 19, 2021
1. Dr Zelenko, If ONLY 1 child dies from Covid - 100 children will die from the Vaccine! Stop the murder now!
https://www.brighteon.com/43b6d080-1948-486a-9789-74d3329220b3
2. How They Hate To Hear The Truth - from Bill Cooper, a truth speaker who was killed by CIA two months after nine eleven.
https://www.brighteon.com/32ec9399-8353-475c-a041-9a2aa9ba1dd1
3. Brian Stelter on CNN, ClintonNewsNetwork, Embarrassed By Guest Who Tells The Truth On His Show. That idiot asks her who is stopping the truth.
https://www.brighteon.com/552e2ac1-fb3a-4c85-85cf-f8a2a726e8d8
4. CANADIANS BEING FORCED TO TAKE THE JAB THEY ARE RUNNING FOR COVER .
First Nations People forced to hide in bushes from Government Agents forcing jabs
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/forced-vaccinations-canada-under-trudeau-run-for-cover_cEi8WXm7oTW9Age.html
5. Last week, The Highwire featured esteemed virologist Geert Vanden Bossche’s prediction that senior members of our U.S. health regulatory agencies would be stepping down to avoid inevitable controversies surrounding the #Covid19 vaccine, and its boosters. Take a look as his intel is already proving to be true.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/u-s-health-officials-jumping-ship_EqZqpMNiHFKfePS.html
https://www.brighteon.com/43b6d080-1948-486a-9789-74d3329220b3
2. How They Hate To Hear The Truth - from Bill Cooper, a truth speaker who was killed by CIA two months after nine eleven.
https://www.brighteon.com/32ec9399-8353-475c-a041-9a2aa9ba1dd1
3. Brian Stelter on CNN, ClintonNewsNetwork, Embarrassed By Guest Who Tells The Truth On His Show. That idiot asks her who is stopping the truth.
https://www.brighteon.com/552e2ac1-fb3a-4c85-85cf-f8a2a726e8d8
4. CANADIANS BEING FORCED TO TAKE THE JAB THEY ARE RUNNING FOR COVER .
First Nations People forced to hide in bushes from Government Agents forcing jabs
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/forced-vaccinations-canada-under-trudeau-run-for-cover_cEi8WXm7oTW9Age.html
5. Last week, The Highwire featured esteemed virologist Geert Vanden Bossche’s prediction that senior members of our U.S. health regulatory agencies would be stepping down to avoid inevitable controversies surrounding the #Covid19 vaccine, and its boosters. Take a look as his intel is already proving to be true.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/u-s-health-officials-jumping-ship_EqZqpMNiHFKfePS.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.