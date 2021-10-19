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Dr Zelenko, If ONLY 1 child dies from Covid - 100 children will die from the Vaccine! Stop it now!
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341 views • October 19, 2021
I have no links for this video, I found it on Telegram, so often links are not posted. I am sure it can be found online and when I find it, I will come back and post here! Thank You!
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