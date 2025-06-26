BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Australia placed sanctions on Russian singer 'Shaman' the author of 'I'm Russian' song - vid of Putin, with song
❗️Today, Australia officially placed sanctions  on Russian singer "Shaman" the author of the "I'm Russian" song.

⚡️Penny Wong and the Australian government are fascists criminals. 

⚡️By putting official Australian government sanctions on Russian music Australia just loses credibility and makes a mockery of the whole Australian approach to the consolidated list.

⚡️Why is it appropriate to sanction music? 

⚡️Why is this song a threat to Australia? 

⚡️What the f**k is going through Penny Wong's brain when she makes these decisions on behalf of Australia?

@AussieCossack

Adding, here's Shaman singing this beautiful song. I have several Shaman videos, put his name in the search magnifier on this channel.

'I am Russian' by Shaman:

https://www.brighteon.com/16ee5b53-65ae-4849-a81b-159cfeb5f8ef

Here's my favorite, 'We Will Rise':

https://www.brighteon.com/8fc09c40-b200-4f42-a880-73c014b517f4

Adding:

Vladimir Putin will speak today at the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum in Minsk, the theme of which will be “Strategy for Eurasian Economic Integration: Results and Prospects.”




