SHAMAN - Russian Singer, Song Writer - Singing, "I Am Russian!" - English Lyric SUBS

This is SHAMAN's latest video, from about 3 months ago. He's a big hit in Russia. His first video at SHAMAN at YouTube from May 2018, has almost 48 Million views. 1.55 Million YT SUBS and at Telegram 113K. He's giving the young Russian's more patriot new songs. No, he's not gay. It's only his shirt. He had a wife, divorced and has a baby. He even sang the beginning of the Russian National Anthem on Sept 30th, with Putin on Stage for the Annexation Rally in Moscow on Red Square. The Concert was named, "Together forever!", just like in that song he wrote with those lyrics that I uploaded here about 3 weeks ago. I loved that song so much, I wanted to post another. - Cynthia