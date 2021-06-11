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Birth - Ariana's Manual for a New Humanity 22
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140 views • June 11, 2021
Fertility is a marvellous gift from nature.Human is destined to create and support all of sparked creation. It seems to be a last remaining point of connection with their original creative potentials. Is this reality hacked? Mechanistic systems replaced the natural birth process. How the pain transforms in a wave of unimaginable force, bringing new life to the light of the world. Preparation for the rehabilitated level of bringing living beings in a natural source supported way. New humanity’s Manual for conceiving and birth.
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To watch the next video click the link:
https://www.brighteon.com/e564abe7-296f-4f85-8a5e-1364d5a88754
For all current videos in the series check my channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ariana118
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