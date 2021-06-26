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Mobility - Ariana's Manual for a New Humanity 23
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258 views • June 26, 2021
The mobility system as a flow of communication, exchange, growth and the main tool of globalisation. Obvious problems of this area. How to prepare for the giant leap of the new humanity’s mobility. Are we so far to understand the manual of mobility for the New Humanity? Autonomous mobility.
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