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IS BORIS TELLING PORKY PIES?
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300 views • December 26, 2021
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5G activates Graphene Oxide Nanoparticles in HIV causing kill Vaccine - https://www.brighteon.com/1e0b053f-1a53-45b2-a22f-2af89785640c
UK PARLIAMENT - Lancet editor admits he knew about the Wuhan lab leak links for a year. - https://www.brighteon.com/332413b2-66fa-4f7c-9d60-48ae307ca60b
Top Stories 12/26/21 Alex Jones Wife Arrested & More - https://www.brighteon.com/6d8963d5-e28e-47dd-9b01-bb3cc6d533b3
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