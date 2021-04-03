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PSEC - 2021 - Lucifer Is Only Mentioned ONCE And Only In KJV-based Bibles | 440hz [hd 720p]
PSECmedia
PSECmedia
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20 views • April 03, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - Lucifer Is Only Mentioned ONCE And Only In KJV-based Bibles" -- this video is in regards to Max Igan stating that lucifer is only mentioned ONCE in the bible, and only in King James Version bibles. So, we decided to use The Bible Gateway to see if he was correct. He was. See it for yourself and learn the implications of this which may or may not be obvious to you.


This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.

Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, CC / Fair Use: DarkMatter2525, The Goldcoast Singers
Hashtags: #lucifer #bible #satan #christianity
Metatags Space Separated: lucifer bible satan christianity
Metatags Comma Separated: lucifer, bible, satan, christianity


WATCH / DOWNLOAD --

On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/1cQDVsEsnRbR/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1225230060615372800?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---Lucifer-Is-Only-Mentioned-ONCE-And-Only-In-KJV-based-Bibles--hd-720p-:d?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vfc9q1-psec-2021-lucifer-is-only-mentioned-once-and-only-in-kjv-based-bibles-hd-72.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/nyBeG0K?u=t
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/83a3c917-6b8e-44cb-a42f-94e8bd29f136
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/zq3xl8TP6yfhyiA
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=69ac2f3fd5c1140d2423e34e9625f36493c4876915d2f398bf0a26832bb2f95d&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/58706_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html


PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --

LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
Keywords
biblesatanchristianitylucifer
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy