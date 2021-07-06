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Pfizer Study: The Vaccine ATTACKS YOUR OVARIES!😨
Informed Consent
Informed Consent
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12 views • July 06, 2021
Are you a woman ready to be a mom? Creating a family and having a wonderful, amazing life? Have you planned on taking the COVID-19 experimental gene therapy vaccine? Think again, as it turns out the lipid nanoparticles distributes all throughout the body and massively accumulates in the ovaries. This vaccine seeks out your ovaries and instructs the cells in the ovaries to create a very toxic spike protein. It also goes to your brain, heart, and other critical organs. This can cause deafness, blindness, inability to speak, myocarditis, pericarditis, and more at unacceptable rates. It may permanently damage your reproductive system AND MAKE YOU INFERTILE. We just don’t know. You wanna be part of the largest medical experiment ever done on the human reproductive system? Go ahead. Don't say we didn't warn you! Here's what four women and a 12-year old girl experienced: https://www.brighteon.com/00bc14e9-5566-429d-83be-acd1b6622303

Brought to you by Bret Weinstein, Robert Malone and Steve Kirsch. A clip from the Darkhorse podcast BANNED by YouTube (of course).
https://www.youtube.com/c/BretWeinsteinDarkHorse/featured
Video also includes professor and vaccine scientist Byram Bridle in his first interview exposing the dangers of the spike proteins circulating all throughout the body due to these so called vaccines.

Pfizer Biodistribution Study
https://files.catbox.moe/0vwcmj.pdf
Should you get vaccinated? by Steve Kirsch
https://trialsitenews.com/should-you-get-vaccinated/
Researcher: 'We Made a Big Mistake' on COVID-19 Vaccine
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/06/14/covid-19-vaccine-mistake.aspx
The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein alters barrier function in 2D static and
3D microfluidic in-vitro models of the human blood-brain barrier
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33053430/
Circulating SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Antigen Detected
in the Plasma of mRNA-1273 Vaccine Recipients
https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciab465/6279075
Keywords
covid-19plandemiccoronafacts
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy