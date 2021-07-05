© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID-19 Vaccines DESTROYED These Lives
Follow
13
Share
Report
4453 views • July 05, 2021
COVID-19 Vaccines DESTROYED These Lives PART 2 https://www.brighteon.com/e614bbef-abf5-4718-9f81-22f4eab1424b
Wanna know how it feels to have your life destroyed by the COVID-19 vaccines? Meet four women and a 12-year old girl who’s lives been ruined by the COVID-19 vaccines. The suffering is unbearable. Doctors all over the world tried to warn them, but their message was completely censored by BIG TECH and the lying mainstream corporate media machine. These victims are real. There are now millions of them all over the world. Spread these stories, help save lives and JUST SAY NO to the COVID-19 vaccines.
23,252 Deaths 2,189,537 Injured Following COVID Shots Reported in European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/23252-deaths-2189537-injured-following-covid-shots-reported-in-european-unions-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions/
1,135,579 Injuries 1,559 DEAD in the UK Following COVID-19 Injections According to UK Government
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/1135579-injuries-1559-dead-in-the-uk-following-covid-19-injections-according-to-uk-government/
CDC Records Show 12,791 DEAD and 682,873 Injuries Following COVID-19 Experimental Shots
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-records-show-12791-dead-and-682873-injuries-following-covid-19-experimental-shots/
COVID Shots Are Killing and Crippling Teens in Record Numbers – Young Children Are Next
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/covid-shots-are-killing-and-crippling-teens-in-record-numbers-young-children-are-next/
Wanna know how it feels to have your life destroyed by the COVID-19 vaccines? Meet four women and a 12-year old girl who’s lives been ruined by the COVID-19 vaccines. The suffering is unbearable. Doctors all over the world tried to warn them, but their message was completely censored by BIG TECH and the lying mainstream corporate media machine. These victims are real. There are now millions of them all over the world. Spread these stories, help save lives and JUST SAY NO to the COVID-19 vaccines.
23,252 Deaths 2,189,537 Injured Following COVID Shots Reported in European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/23252-deaths-2189537-injured-following-covid-shots-reported-in-european-unions-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions/
1,135,579 Injuries 1,559 DEAD in the UK Following COVID-19 Injections According to UK Government
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/1135579-injuries-1559-dead-in-the-uk-following-covid-19-injections-according-to-uk-government/
CDC Records Show 12,791 DEAD and 682,873 Injuries Following COVID-19 Experimental Shots
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-records-show-12791-dead-and-682873-injuries-following-covid-19-experimental-shots/
COVID Shots Are Killing and Crippling Teens in Record Numbers – Young Children Are Next
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/covid-shots-are-killing-and-crippling-teens-in-record-numbers-young-children-are-next/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.