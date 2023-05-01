Create New Account
The Light Australia - Issue 1 - Page 1-2-3 - The global digital prison is coming sooner than you think
EnragedSlave
Published Yesterday |

This is a reading of The Light Australia - Older issue 1. A Community funded Newspaper. Please get involved by visiting thelightaustralia.com and support their advertisers and distributors. Anyone who want to work with me or has content you want to share that is truthful, get in touch. The CV Scam destroyed my life and business and I'm just living day to day doing videos to keep myself sane, whilst watching half woke fucking idiots destroy any effort at a grassroots movement.

