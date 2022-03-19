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Dr. Andrew Kaufman & Dr. Thomas Cowan: Has COVID-19 Ever Been Isolated? [Jan 14th, 2021]
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100 views • March 19, 2022
Did you know that in the modern era you are exposed to thousands of toxins each and every day?
They are from the air, water, food, clothing, household products, personal hygiene products, and electromagnetic radiation.
Your body is full of natural wisdom.
It can heal itself from almost any insult. It is powerful and amazing. If you support your body’s wisdom, you will return to vitality.
Journalist Derrick Broze will interview controversial doctors Andrew Kaufman and Thomas Cowan about the isolation and purification of COVID19. Don’t miss this!
Dr. Andrew Kaufman: https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/
Dr. Thomas Cowan: https://drtomcowan.com/
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
- Does 'Viruses' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Do you have an 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer' and how do I cure it?
- Do you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
Video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
'The Viral Delusion' A Six Part Documentary Series (Trailer + links) [Feb 11, 2022]
The Untold Story Behind The Pandemic
The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering. In this shocking, five-part, seven hour documentary series, they explode every single major claim, from the "isolation" of the virus to its so-called genetic sequencing, from the discovery of how to "test" for SARS-CoV2 to the emergence of "variants" that in reality, they explain, exist only on a computer. Their point: that the so-called SARS-CoV-2 virus exists only as a mental construct whose existence in the real world has been disproven by the science itself.
https://paradigmshift.uscreen.io/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/C0tztD65lTyC/
TheConsciousResistance - 16863 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mjtTWO7yUqbN/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theconsciousresistance/
They are from the air, water, food, clothing, household products, personal hygiene products, and electromagnetic radiation.
Your body is full of natural wisdom.
It can heal itself from almost any insult. It is powerful and amazing. If you support your body’s wisdom, you will return to vitality.
Journalist Derrick Broze will interview controversial doctors Andrew Kaufman and Thomas Cowan about the isolation and purification of COVID19. Don’t miss this!
Dr. Andrew Kaufman: https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/
Dr. Thomas Cowan: https://drtomcowan.com/
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
- Does 'Viruses' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Do you have an 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer' and how do I cure it?
- Do you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
Video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
'The Viral Delusion' A Six Part Documentary Series (Trailer + links) [Feb 11, 2022]
The Untold Story Behind The Pandemic
The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering. In this shocking, five-part, seven hour documentary series, they explode every single major claim, from the "isolation" of the virus to its so-called genetic sequencing, from the discovery of how to "test" for SARS-CoV2 to the emergence of "variants" that in reality, they explain, exist only on a computer. Their point: that the so-called SARS-CoV-2 virus exists only as a mental construct whose existence in the real world has been disproven by the science itself.
https://paradigmshift.uscreen.io/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/C0tztD65lTyC/
TheConsciousResistance - 16863 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mjtTWO7yUqbN/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theconsciousresistance/
Keywords
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