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Election 2020: ''This is my son, Beau' Biden confuses granddaughter for dead son
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49 views • November 04, 2020
Election 2020: ''This is my son, Beau' Biden confuses granddaughter for dead son. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/81f8ce53-81a0-4959-9d52-e9c5d4f7287c Joe Biden made an embarrassing gaffe during his final pit stop in Philadelphia on election day when he introduced his granddaughter Finnegan as his late son Beau Biden to a crowd of supporters. 'This is my son, Beau Biden who a lot of you helped elect to the Senate in Delaware,' he said. He then continued with the slip-up by calling Finnegan by her sister Natalie's name before saying 'wrong one'. Biden was on his second stop on a tour of two cities in crucial swing state Pennsylvania Tuesday. He first headed to Scranton where he visited his childhood home and wrote a message on the wall reading: 'From this house to the White House with the grace of God.' Biden then left the home and was mobbed by a large crowd of supporters outside. He had started the day attending mass and visiting his late son Beau's grave in Wilmington, Delaware. Both Biden and Trump are eyeing Pennsylvania as one of the key swing states that could win the election. Published on Nov 3, 2020
Original Article: dailymail.co.uk/news/artic...
Original Video: dailymail.co.uk/video/news...
Original Article: dailymail.co.uk/news/artic...
Original Video: dailymail.co.uk/video/news...
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