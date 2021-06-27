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#96-Bioterrorism by COVID Vaccination
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140 views • June 27, 2021
Dr. McCullough shared, “What we have discovered is that the suppression of early treatment was tightly linked to the development of a vaccine, and the entire program—and in a sense, bioterrorism phase one— was rolled out, [and] was really about keeping the population in fear, and in isolation preparing them to accept the vaccine,
which appears to be phase two of a bioterrorism operation.”
Full Interview with Dr. Peter McCullough: https://www.brighteon.com/aa6e0367-b00c-48f4-8890-d3802884592d
https://visionroot.org
Podcast: https://www.visionroot.org/podcast/bioterrorism-by-covid-vaccination/
Editorial: https://www.visionroot.org/2021/06/26/bioterrorism-by-covid-vaccination/
which appears to be phase two of a bioterrorism operation.”
Full Interview with Dr. Peter McCullough: https://www.brighteon.com/aa6e0367-b00c-48f4-8890-d3802884592d
https://visionroot.org
Podcast: https://www.visionroot.org/podcast/bioterrorism-by-covid-vaccination/
Editorial: https://www.visionroot.org/2021/06/26/bioterrorism-by-covid-vaccination/
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