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Dr. Peter McCullough Sounds Alarm on Saving Our Kids- June 11, 2021
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32 views • June 25, 2021
Reiner Fuellmich is on with Dr. Peter McCullough, American professor of Medicine and Vice Chief of Internal Medicine at Baylor University.
Dr. Peter McCullough: The word that is really used for what’s going on is malfeasance That's used for those in positions of authority. And without any safety measures in place, you can see what’s going on. We’re administering… the largest application of a biological product with the greatest amount of morbidity and mortality in the history of our country. We are at over 5000 deaths, as you know. 15,000 hospitalizations.
Dr. Peter McCullough: The word that is really used for what’s going on is malfeasance That's used for those in positions of authority. And without any safety measures in place, you can see what’s going on. We’re administering… the largest application of a biological product with the greatest amount of morbidity and mortality in the history of our country. We are at over 5000 deaths, as you know. 15,000 hospitalizations.
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