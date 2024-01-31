Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'Don't Believe Your Eyes'
channel image
Son of the Republic
635 Subscribers
110 views
Published Yesterday

Mind Control: Media vs. MAGA

* They’re lying to you.

* We got a look behind the curtain.

* Deprogramming effort is off to a bad start.


The full segment plus accompanying interview with Kayleigh McEnany is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (30 January 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6345901701112

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6345905908112

Keywords
censorshipdeceptionmind controlpropagandajesse wattersmanipulationpsy-opbrainwashingtyrannyhypnosismk-ultrabig liepsychological operationmkultragaslightingtotalitarianismtrickeryhive mindauthoritarianismcollectivismgroupthinkpsychological warfaremind warfaremendacitybrain warfare

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket