'Don't Believe Your Eyes'

* They’re lying to you.
* We got a look behind the curtain.
* Deprogramming effort is off to a bad start.
The full segment plus accompanying interview with Kayleigh McEnany is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (30 January 2024)
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6345901701112
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.