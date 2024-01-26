Media vs. MAGA

Trump vs. [Bidan]?
* President Trump has never been stronger.
* His campaign is firing on all cylinders.
* The media are disparaging his voters, comparing them to nazis.
* They want DJT associated with horrible crimes.
* America’s ‘elites’ want [Bidan] to win.
* Is it me, or do Dems know they’re going to lose?
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (25 January 2024)
