Media vs. MAGA

Trump vs. [Bidan]?

* President Trump has never been stronger.

* His campaign is firing on all cylinders.

* The media are disparaging his voters, comparing them to nazis.

* They want DJT associated with horrible crimes.

* America’s ‘elites’ want [Bidan] to win.

* Is it me, or do Dems know they’re going to lose?





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (25 January 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6345596114112