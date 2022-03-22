Revelation 20:8 Gog, and Magog, to gather them together to battle

Make sure to read:The Two Witnesses, Gog and Magog PropheciesThis is a continuation of the above study, in which it was proven with generous scriptural references that Gog is a fallen Archangel and the sole purpose of his invasion of the Holy Land after the Millennium Reign that started in 70 AD, was to overcome and spiritually kill the Two Churches that witnessed to the Jews and Gentiles.Most people are lead to believe that Gog will be invading Israel with Russia and Islamic Countries with airplanes, tanks and all sorts of sophisticated and modern weaponry. You may not believe this, but actually in Ezekiel 38, the great Army of Gog came with Horses and Horsemen:Ezekiel 38:4 ...and all thine army, horses and horsemen, all of them clothed with all sorts of ARMOUR, even a great company with bucklers and shields, all of them handling swords:5 Persia, Ethiopia, and Libya with them; all of them with shield and helmet:Ezekiel 38:15 And thou shalt come from thy place out of the north parts, thou, and many people with thee, all of them riding upon horses, a great company, and a mighty army:Revelation 20:7 to 9 have accurately established that at the end of the Millennium Reign, Gog invaded the Holy Land and his Army laid siege of the Camp of the Saints, the Church. In Ezekiel 38, legions of Gog's army came from Turkey. Gog is the Chief Prince of Meshech and Tubal that are regions of Turkey. (Check Wikipedia) Also in the Book of Revelation, Christ warned the seven Churches, (it is not by accident that all of them are located in Turkey) to repent of Fornication and adultery, of the deeds of the Nicolaitanes and the deceptive ways of Balaam. In the Church of Thyatira which is also located in Turkey, there were some believers that followed the Doctrines of Jezebel, Christ stated that they have known "the depths of Satan". It is obvious that the seed of the Devil had already infiltrated the Church!Ezekiel 38:1 And I will call for a sword against him throughout all my mountains, saith the Lord God: every man's sword shall be against his brother.The Prophecy of Gog and Magog in Ezekiel 38, is about the spiritual Civil War within the Church. It became divided, one battalion remained faithful to Christ and the other legions of the Hordes of Hell came riding upon the possessed human Horses of the Churches of Rome, Turkey, Libya, Persia, Ethiopia and other Northern Regions of the Roman Empire.You do remember that the Army of Gog, all of them were handling swords, all of them with shield and helmet?Ephesians 6:11 Put on the whole ARMOUR of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, butagainst principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness;15 And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace;16 Above all, taking THE SHIELD OF FAITH, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked.17 And take THE HELMET OF SALVATION, and THE SWORD OF THE SPIRIT, WHICH IS THE WORD OF GOD:18 Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints;Make sure to read:The Final Battle of Gog and Magog, Judgment of a fallen ArchangelMillennium Reign and 144,000 sealed from the 12 tribes of IsraelThe Third Temple of Jerusalem, Prophet Ezekiel's VisionRapture of the Two Witnesses, Prophecy against Jerusalem and false ChristianityThere are very Important Studies at this Brighteon Link: