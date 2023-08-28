Historia de amor - Acordes para acompañar con guitarra - Silvio Brito

🎥 Amigas y amigos de Guitarra Vallenata, ¿qué tal si analizamos juntos los posibles acordes para acompañar este exito?
Tema: Historia de amor
Autor: Nelson Fuentes
Interpreta: Silvio Brito/Osmel Meriño
Album: Fiesta Vallenata Vol. XVI / 1990
Tono: DO Sostenido
Afinación: Normal
Tono: SOL
Afinación: Normal
🗓️ [Publicado 21 abr 2020]
📜 La transcripción de acordes en formato PDF se encuentra en la página oficial.
🔗 Listas automáticas:
☑ GuitarraVallenata Acompañante
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/c08ec328-689c-41e1-be0f-794c2fe5ee6c?index=1
☑ GuitarraVallenata Acompañante II
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/d047c8ef-fffc-419d-9517-773286d240ef?index=1
☑ Técnicas para acompañar:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5e069ea7-023a-4f93-a7f8-ff6dd8cb3c7f?index=1
☑ Rasgueos Vallenatos para tocar con guitarra (Compilados)
https://www.brighteon.com/a211a718-b6b0-4c1d-a6bb-b4d8086f52a3
📨 Contacto: director @ guitarravallenata.org
🏡 Sitio oficial: https://guitarravallenata.org
#GuitarraVallenata #Guitarra #Vallenato #Musica #Valledupar #Guacharaca # Barranquilla #Colombia
